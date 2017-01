NBC's Golden Globe-nominated family drama 'This Is Us' returns Tuesday night at 10:00 on NBC 12.

All the feels!

NBC's hit family drama 'This Is Us' returns tonight on NBC 12.

Jack and Rebecca get big news about The Big Three... preview tonight's show at a new time, 10:00 following President Obama's farewell address.

Are you not caught up? Watch the first ten episodes here and look back at moments with the cast below.