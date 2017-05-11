'The Voice' adds Kelly Clarkson

Two Idol alums are headed to... 'The Voice'!
Yes, you read that right... Following 'American Idol's ABC reboot announcement, two of its most famous contestants are instead going to NBC.
Kelly Clarkson, Idol's first winner, and Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson will be spinning their chairs on the newest season of 'The Voice'.
Watch Voice coach Blake Shelton surprise us with a FaceTime call below.
@blakeshelton has a BIG announcement. 🙊 #TheVoice
May 11, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs