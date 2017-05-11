'The Voice' adds Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson as new judges.

Two Idol alums are headed to... 'The Voice'!

Yes, you read that right... Following 'American Idol's ABC reboot announcement, two of its most famous contestants are instead going to NBC.

Kelly Clarkson, Idol's first winner, and Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson will be spinning their chairs on the newest season of 'The Voice'.

Watch Voice coach Blake Shelton surprise us with a FaceTime call below.

@blakeshelton has a BIG announcement. 🙊 #TheVoice A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice) on May 11, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

