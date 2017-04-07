It's about to be playtime!
Leading toy manufacturer Mattel will release its newest toy, based on ABC's competition show 'The Toy Box'.
The toy inventor hopefuls will first face a panel of business experts and if they advance, they'll be judged by kids with the final say. Who knows a good toy better than the kids themselves?!
'The Toy Box', hosted by Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet, premieres tonight at 8:00 on ABC 25. Meet the judges and mentors below and tweet @FCN2go when you watch live.
The Toy Box - Meet The Judges and Mentors
