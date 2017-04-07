WTLV
'The Toy Box' - meet the judges and mentors

Trent Gilbreath, WTLV 3:39 PM. EDT April 07, 2017

It's about to be playtime!

Leading toy manufacturer Mattel will release its newest toy, based on ABC's competition show 'The Toy Box'.

The toy inventor hopefuls will first face a panel of business experts and if they advance, they'll be judged by kids with the final say. Who knows a good toy better than the kids themselves?!

'The Toy Box', hosted by Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet, premieres tonight at 8:00 on ABC 25. Meet the judges and mentors below and tweet @FCN2go when you watch live.

The Toy Box - Meet The Judges and Mentors

