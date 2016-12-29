'The Bachelor' Premiere & Fantasy League

Nick's back! Watch 'The Bachelor' Monday nights at 8:00 on ABC 25.

Fourth times the charm?!

That's hopefully the case for Nick Viall, the latest Bachelor in the hot seat after three previous seasons in the Bachelor world of shows.

Antics are sure to ensue with the latest crop of contestants and this season as you're sipping with your squad, make sure to join the new Bachelor Fantasy League!

The show's teamed up with ESPN to bring you a step-by-step bracket system for a chance at great prizes. Find out how to play above and watch 'The Bachelor' Monday nights at 8:00 on ABC 25.

Happy to see Nick again? Tell us in the comments or tweet us @FCN2go.

Tweets by BachelorABC