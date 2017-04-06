TGIT sneak peeks

TGIT's the juiciest night on network TV!
'Grey's Anatomy', 'Scandal', and 'The Catch' will all soon be in cliffhanger-mode but until then, your favorite storylines are getting really good!
Preview the night below and tell us who's your favorite of the Shondaland bunch in the comments. Tweet @FCN2go when you watch live, starting at 8:00 on ABC 25.
Maggie Freezes Sneak Peek - Grey's Anatomy
Quinn Searches for Huck - Scandal
Ben's Cover is in Jeopardy - The Catch
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs