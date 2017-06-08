Teen breaks into tears after seeing birthday gift from late father

(Photo: Chandler Mae Crow, Facebook)

A Michigan man’s Facebook video shows the emotional moment his little brother is given a surprise birthday gift from his late father.

“So today is my little brothers 16th birthday, and his first birthday without our dad. But, dad was always filled with surprises,” wrote Chandler Mae Crow on Facebook. “About a month ago I dropped Johnny off at his guitar lesson, and one of the amazing instructors told me there was something I should see. When she showed me I just dropped to my knees, I just couldn't believe it. But I had to keep it a secret until his birthday. So this morning I woke up and picked up my brother from school and blindfolded him. Drove him to the music center and this is the outcome. A big thank you goes out to the music center, who helped keep my dads dream alive. Happy 16th birthday buddy. Dad is so proud of you. I love you more than words can describe.”

Watch the video here – the emotional reveal comes at the very end.

After the post went viral, Chandler later posted to Facebook, “Hey Dad, guess what? Over 3 MILLION people know how amazing of a father you are. We miss you so much.”

