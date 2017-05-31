Subway riders hold graduation for student on delayed train

NEW YORK -- Can you imagine missing your graduation because of a delayed mode of transportation?

That's what happened to one student in Queens, New York.

Jerich Alcantara was on his way to his commencement ceremony at Hunters College on Tuesday when the train failed, the Gothamist reported.

The delay ended up lasting nearly three hours!

During the gut-wrenching wait, Alcantara realized he wasn't going to be able to make it to one of the biggest events of his life.

In a positive plot twist, his fellow subway riders decided they weren't going to let his day end with the failure of the New York's transit system.

Watch the sweet video below.

Alcantara reflected on the sweet moment the next day with NY1.

3 hours on the E train! Subway riders arranged an impromptu grad ceremony when Jerich's train was late.

FULL INTV: https://t.co/7hCvAkt6bL pic.twitter.com/M5bv3Qg0Yo — Pat Kiernan (@patkiernan) May 31, 2017

His school even tweeted him congratulations.

Congrats to all the #HunterGrads 🎓including Jerich Marco Alcantara who had an impromptu ceremony on an @MTA subway. https://t.co/wz5RDOJsbs — Hunter Skirball SLC (@HunterSSLC) May 31, 2017

