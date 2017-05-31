St. Johns County student advances to finals of Scripps National Spelling Bee

St. Johns County student Sreeniketh Vogoti is set to compete in Thursday’s final rounds of the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee.



The Fruit Cove Middle School eighth-grader correctly spelled the words “paillard” (thin grilled piece of beef or veal) and “laity” (people of a religious faith) in Rounds 2 and 3, respectively, on Wednesday at the competition held near Washington, D.C. and broadcast nationally on ESPN 3.

This is the second trip to the national competition for Vogoti, who won the Florida Times-Union Regional Spelling Bees each of the last two years.

In 2016, Vogoti was one of the final 10 spellers in the championship round. He stumbled on the word “palagonite” (basaltic glass) after advancing through the first televised round.

Part 1 of the Thursday finals begin at 10 a.m. on ESPN 2. Part 2 (8:30 to 10:30 p.m.) will air on ESPN.

You can follow Vogoti’s (#speller167) progress below, via the official Twitter feed of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

#speller167 Tweets

Florida Times-Union