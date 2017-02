Preview tonight's all-new 'Scandal' at 9:00 on ABC 25. #TGIT

Things are heating up in the Oval!

Did Cyrus kill the President-elect?! Olivia Pope is on a mission to get answers... in true Gladiator form.

Who do you think killed Ricky Vargas? Tweet us your predictions @FCN2go.

Preview a tension-filled moment below and don't miss 'Scandal' tonight at 9:00 on ABC 25.

Olivia Suspects Cyrus - Scandal Sneak Peek

(© 2017 WTLV)