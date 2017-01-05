Pharrell talks acceptance on Ellen

"There's no space, there's no room, for any kind of prejudice in 2017 and moving on..."
Singer/songwriter Pharrell shared a powerful sentiment on Ellen today, following original guest Kim Burrell's homophobic comments.
Pharrell was set to perform a duet with gospel singer Burrell, their single on the 'Hidden Figures' soundtrack.
Ellen uninvited Burrell after a video of the singer/pastor was released, spewing anti-gay rhetoric in her Houston church.
Watch Pharrell's heartfelt response below.
Ellen and Pharrell Discuss the Importance of Love and Acceptance
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs