Pharrell talks acceptance on Ellen

Singer/songwriter Pharrell stops by Ellen to perform and discusses the importance of acceptance.

"There's no space, there's no room, for any kind of prejudice in 2017 and moving on..."

Singer/songwriter Pharrell shared a powerful sentiment on Ellen today, following original guest Kim Burrell's homophobic comments.

Pharrell was set to perform a duet with gospel singer Burrell, their single on the 'Hidden Figures' soundtrack.

Ellen uninvited Burrell after a video of the singer/pastor was released, spewing anti-gay rhetoric in her Houston church.

Watch Pharrell's heartfelt response below.

Ellen and Pharrell Discuss the Importance of Love and Acceptance