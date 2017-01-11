WTLV
Octavia Spencer's Commando Convo with Casey Affleck

Trent Gilbreath , WTLV 10:12 AM. EST January 11, 2017

Going commando at the Globes!

Golden Globe nominee Octavia Spencer was living it up over the weekend, mainly because she wore a tux to the awards show and went commando.

Spencer was feeling so free, she admitted it to fellow nominee Casey Affleck. 

Watch a preview below and don't miss the Ellen DeGeneres Show

Octavia Spencer's Commando Conversation with Casey Affleck


