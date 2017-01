THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0600 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and First Lady Michelle Obama surprise a guest during the "Thank You First Lady Michelle Obama" segment on January 11, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC) (Photo: NBC, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

Surprise, it's FLOTUS!

People on 'The Tonight Show' thought they were recording heartfelt goodbye messages for Michelle Obama... but didn't know they'd get to see her in person!

Watch their sweet reactions below as Michelle Obama surprises them.

Catch 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' weeknights on NBC 12, following First Coast News at 11:00.

(© 2017 WTLV)