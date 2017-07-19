Man paralyzed after jumping in pool
A groom-to-be broke his neck jumping feet first into a shallow pool, according to his fianc�. Now, one month before Chris Stafford and Madison Wusterhausen's wedding, he is paralyzed and family is using social media to bring him hope.
KHOU 5:19 AM. EDT July 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
CSX planning up to 700 additional layoffs
-
Local woman reacts to CSX layoffs
-
A major discovery at sea
-
Residents complain private San Marco estate being used as public venue
-
Man dies after shooting in Brentwood
-
Family, lawyer stunned with $300K bill for public record of controversial JSO cop
-
Stolen cell phone, missing memories
-
On Your Side: Marine from Jacksonville stranded in Atlanta
-
Jaguars DE Dante Fowler arrested in St. Petersburg
-
IFly heading to the Southside
More Stories
-
JSO: Dispute between neighbors turns deadlyJul 20, 2017, 3:23 a.m.
-
Sunshine is king for the Jacksonville KingfishJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
Sheriff Mike Williams stands by $314K bill for…Jul 19, 2017, 9:23 p.m.