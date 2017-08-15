Local teen to audition for American Idol in Orlando

Christian Wossilek is heading to Orlando on Thursday to audition for American Idol. Photo: FCN file video.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville teenager will be traveling to Orlando on Thursday to audition for American Idol, hoping it will be his big break.

“To sing, put on a show and they’re singing my songs back to me that’s a dream come true,” said 17-year-old singer and songwriter Christian Wossilek.

"I’m singing for the executive producers and then if I get passed that round the ill go to the auditions in front of the celebrity judges."

The Alabama native, who is now a senior at Old Plank Christian Academy in Jacksonville, said he never imagined he would one day be singing in front of a crowd let lone judges.

It all started with a school flier five years ago.

"Coming home with a flier that I got out of my band class for the talent competition, a singing competition in Alabama and I gave it to her (His mom) and was like can I do this and she was like do you even sing"

Not only could Christian sing, he also went on to win the state competition. His interest in music started at a very young age.

"I started out playing drums when I was like three or four and then gradually added on instrument after instrument," he said.

Singing isn't his only talent. He also writes his own songs, which he hopes to perform at the American Idol audition.

Although he's confident about Thursday's audition, he said he's a perfectionist when it comes to music.

"I'm like, alright don't mess up, don't be pitchy, you have to stay on track like these are the things that are going through my mind," he said.

He said his passion for music comes from above.

"I want to go in and like I said just be a light and love people where others might not. All of that is because of the love that Jesus showed me," he said.

