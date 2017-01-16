Local sanctuary wants to give homes to Ringling Bros. animals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Ringling Bros. Circus is closing after almost a century-and-a-half of operation, and a local wildlife sanctuary is hoping to give some of those circus animals a new home.

Think of it like a retirement home for more than 40 of nature's most fearsome cats, located in Florida. The Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary has, in just over 30 years, expanded from five acres to 235.

LoGuidice is hoping to renovate and expand even more, with the hope of giving any big cats from Ringling Bros. Circus a new forever home.

"It's a primetime for us to go ahead and maybe put this in our plans for capability to help more animals," said LoGuidice.

However, adding animals will come at a cost. It's why LoGuidice is asking for financial support from the community to the tune of more than $20,000 for his volunteer-run sanctuary, which he says has never received state or federal grants.

How soon could we see those animals? That remains to be seen. New enclosures take a couple weeks to build, and LoGuidice said new animals will need to be in quarantine for between one to four months, in order for them to acclimate to their new environment.

"When you move to a different city, it's stressful on people. Think what it does to the animals, so we want to bring it into a slow atmosphere and make sure that all the health care and needs are met properly," said LoGuidice.

LoGuidice said the organization is also looking at possibly adding a few horses from the show.

