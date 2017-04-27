Johnny Depp surprises theme park riders as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp surprised theme park fans at Disneyland PHOTO: thedisneylandtwins/Instagram

Many of us are big fans of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride at Disney World. The animatronic pirates, including Captain Jack Sparrow, almost look real life, don't they?

Well, some riders at Disneyland in California got a big surprise when Johnny Depp reprised his iconic movie role of the swashbucking captain at the Pirates ride Wednesday night.

According to ABC7 in Los Angeles, Deep interacted with people on the ride to promote the next movie in the pirates series "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales", which hits movie theaters May 26.

