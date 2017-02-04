Hang out and meet adoptable dogs

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Greyhound racing: breaking down Florida's laws
-
Did you know: Running on road is illegal
-
FInstagram for web
-
911 operator on young girl's call for help
-
On Your Side: Green Card Lost
-
Dreams come true
-
Rash of coyote sightings in Atlantic Beach
-
Missing father and daughter
-
9-year-old girl calls 911 on father
-
Shorty's BabyDoll injured in race at Best Bet
More Stories
-
Boat fire in St. Augustine lands one in the hospitalFeb. 4, 2017, 9:49 a.m.
-
Brisk breezes, cloudy skies and a few coastal…Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
Give Kids a Smile: Local dentist provides free care for kidsFeb. 4, 2017, 12:36 p.m.