FSCJ Artist Series presents... a brand new production of 'The Sound of Music' in their Broadway in Jacksonville series.

The hills are aliveee!!!

FSCJ Artist Series presents... a brand new production of 'The Sound of Music' October 31 - November 5 at the Times-Union Center.

Get tickets today before the general public with code "WTLV" here:

https://shop.fscjartistseries.org/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=1438&promo=WTLV

For a full look at the Artist Series' upcoming Broadway season, click here.

'The Sound of Music' preview

© 2017 WTLV-TV