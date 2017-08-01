Georgia body shop crew seeking home for pot-bellied pigs Ham, Eggs

BRUNSWICK, GA. | Workers at a body shop are seeking a home for a pair of pork “dumplings,” pot-bellied pigs, they believe were abandoned.

“We just want to find them a home,” said Layla Hapney of the two pigs that Pello’s Body Shop workers want to keep off the dinner table.

The pigs with their sagging bellies wandered onto the property about a month ago, she said, and the staff figured they escaped from someone’s home. They drove the Arco neighborhood looking for the owners, but nobody was missing any pigs, Hapney said.

“We think somebody dumped them off in Arco. They got to be too much for somebody to take care of,” she said.

Mike Heath lives nearby and comes by often to check on them because they are accomplished at escape. Sunday afternoon, they had gotten out and Heath arrived to find two women trying to grab them and wrestle them into the trunk of a car.

“Yesterday, I had to go down and get them at Willie’s” Heath said of a restaurant a few doors south.

Ironically, Willie’s Wee-Nee Wagon is famous for its pork chop sandwiches and it’s concern that someone would try to turn the pigs into sausage that makes the Pello’s staff so wary.

Hapney said the pigs are intended to be pets, and the goal is to find someone who will take care of them.

Heath has become the pig whisperer at the shop because the skittish little swine don’t like dealing with anyone else even at feeding time. He’s also the one who named them Ham and Eggs.

The pigs aren’t easy to herd.

Read the story on the Florida Times-Union.

© 2017 WTLV-TV