Florida police officers post selfie on Facebook and the internet fell in love

(Photo: Gainsville Police Department)

It started as a simple Facebook post, but has grown into an all out love affair.

Three officers at the Gainsville Police Department posted a selfie of the three of them preparing to do some work as a night crew during Hurricane Irma.

Officers Nordman, Hamil and Rengering had no idea what was about to happen.

Most Facebook posts from the department receive a fair amount of shares and likes, but the internet flocked to the selfie of the "hot cops."

Tens of thousands of people commented on the post and the comments are as hilarious as you think:

The department responded to the comments, saying many of them made the Gainesville Police Chief blush.

But, there is good news and bad news ladies and gentlemen. Two of the officers are married.

The department says Mrs. Nordman and Mrs. Hamill are enjoying the comments and knowing that millions of women are going crazy over their husbands.

The good news is, Officer Rengering, the one of the far right with the amazing hair, is single.

via GIPHY

The department playfully announced that Officer Rengering has been "placed into Cougar Prey Protective Care, similar to the witness protection program for his safety."

The department is asking people not call 9-1-1 and request the three "hot cops" be the ones to respond to an incident.

Several more pictures of Gainesville's first responders were shared Tuesday. Within two hours, the post had been shared 700 times.

The police department has decided to release a calender later this year of all of their first responders. The calenders will be for sale and all funds raised will go to the Hurricane Irma recovery efforts in Florida.

So look out ridiculously photogenic convict, because these cops are on the scene.

© 2017 WVEC-TV