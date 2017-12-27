Facebook launches a tool that brings communities together

It's a first in the world initiative. Facebook is partnering with The Bethel Church to launch a tool that brings communities together in an intimate way.

In places as large as The Bethel Church, it's easy to get lost in the in the crowd. With the launch of Facebook Groups, members will be able to communicate at any time of the day.

Bishop Ruldoph McKissick Jr., pastor of The Bethel Church, said this is a great tool for the church to grow and become more intimately interactive.

Studies show 74% of Americans who are members of religious communities, find them to be the most meaningful communities in their life. But, larger churches can be intimidating for those searching for a place of worship.

"People say I want to come to church but it's so big. I won’t know anybody there,” McKissick said.

Nona Jones, Community Strategic Partner Manager for Facebook, said Facebook has a responsibility of connecting people with others. "We're hoping our Facebook groups product will help people connect to their church, whether they are physically there or not," Jones said

Although Facebook groups aren't new, the idea of them being used for religious groups brings a fresh perspective to communities.

With over 16,000 members, it's difficult to create a bond. Jones said the connection between a community is important for members. "A lot of people come to church because they're hurting, they come to church because they need healing. They need a community," Jones said.

Members Linda Matthews and Mary Butler appreciate being part of the first church in the world to launch this tool.

"I'm big in social media," Butler said. "It makes me feel good to know that we can be a trendsetter."

"I love it, I think it's a great experience," Matthews said.

This tool will allow members to grow together.

Bishop McKissick believes this tool will encourage people to drop their guard and be vulnerable to new friendships. "The church is not about a building, but a community," McKissick said.

Earlier this year, Facebook crossed the 2 billion member threshold, which is a quarter of the earth's population. The goal is to connect 1 billion people to meaningful communities.

© 2017 WTLV-TV