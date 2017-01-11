'Evolution of Mom Dancing' on Fallon Tonight

Michelle Obama makes her final Tonight Show appearance as First Lady Wednesday night on NBC 12.

Late night's favorite First Lady is saying farewell!

Michelle Obama makes her final Tonight Show appearance as First Lady tonight on NBC 12.

Obama's had a consistent presence on network television over her husband's eight years as POTUS, often promoting her 'Let's Move!' initiative.

To commemorate this special appearance, revisit two of her most memorable skits with Fallon -- 'Evolution of Mom Dancing' Parts 1 & 2.

Watch 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' weeknights on NBC 12 following First Coast News at 11:00.

Evolution Of Mom Dancing Part 1

Evolution of Mom Dancing Part 2