Ellen's Tribute to Carrie Fisher

"She was smart, she was funny, she was hilariously honest about herself and the world around her..."

Ellen remembers her good friend and frequent guest Carrie Fisher on her show.

Take a look back at Fisher's many appearances on the daytime show -- references to her mom Debbie Reynolds and iconic character Princess Leia included.

The One and Only Carrie Fisher