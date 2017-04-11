DWTS' most memorable year

The 'Dancing with the Stars' cast reflect on their most memorable year.

What's your most memorable year?

The 'Dancing with the Stars' cast shared theirs last night on ABC 25 and emotions ran high.

From Mr. T's cancer scare and devout faith to Nancy Kerrigan's six miscarriages and fertility journey... watch a few tear-filled moments below.

DWTS airs Monday nights at 8:00 on ABC 25, tweet @FCN2go when you watch live.

Mr. T and Kym’s Waltz

Nancy and Artem’s Foxtrot

Rashad and Emma’s Contemporary

Heather and Alan’s Cha Cha

Normani and Val’s Rumba

