DWTS' most memorable year

What's your most memorable year?
The 'Dancing with the Stars' cast shared theirs last night on ABC 25 and emotions ran high.
From Mr. T's cancer scare and devout faith to Nancy Kerrigan's six miscarriages and fertility journey... watch a few tear-filled moments below.
DWTS airs Monday nights at 8:00 on ABC 25, tweet @FCN2go when you watch live.
Rashad and Emma’s Contemporary
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs