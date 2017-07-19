Jax woman relfects on being laid off from dream jobs: 'Don't take the layoff personally'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Losing your dream job can be tough while figuring out what to do next can be even harder.

While investigating the recent announcement of 700 CSX employees possibly losing their jobs soon, we met a woman named Roxann Hilbert.

Hilbert was having dinner on the Riverwalk outside of CSX headquarters downtown. We started chatting about life and quickly began talking about CSX layoffs. That's when she reveled she'd been laid off twice in her career, so she understood what the railroad companies employees may be felling.

The first time she was laidoff, Hilbert said she lived in New York. The sudden change in employment motivated Hilbert to move south to Jacksonville where she landed a job working for Wells Fargo.

Then, after serving more than a decade as a banker, Hilbert said she found herself starting over, again.



"The worst thing that you can do is sit around and worry about what you are going to do," Hilbert said.

Hilbert's advice is to focus on what you plan to do next. Whether it's taking some time off to relax, going back to school, or moving to a new city to start over.

She said focus on what you plan to do next and try to not take the layoff personally.

"Companies have to do what they have to do, their focus is going to be their bottom line," she added.

Hilbert took some time off, eventually jumping back into the job market, but she said it wasn't easy.

"The things that I found stressful was being in a job for 13 years. The job market changed as far as trying to find a job. When I started, you walk into the employment agency, you fill out a form and you have an interview. Well now everything is done online," she laughed.

She found a new job and has time to enjoy the sunset on the St. John's River every once in a while.

While we talked, a rainbow even came out. Hilbert took a look and said, "You also have to do what you have to do and that is maintain yourself."

© 2017 WTLV-TV