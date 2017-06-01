Did someone say FREE doughnuts?

\What better way to celebrate National Doughnut Day than with a free treat?

Shops across the country are marking the occasion with free pastries June 2.

Some, such as Dunkin' Donuts and Cumberland Farms, require purchase of a beverage to get the freebie.

National Doughnut Day was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June.

Here are the deals:

Dunkin’ Donuts: At participating Dunkin' Donuts, get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day Friday while supplies last. Go here to find a Dunkin' Donuts near you.'

Krispy Kreme : Get one free doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary at participating locations. Go here to learn more and find participating shops.

Good Dough : Free mini original glazed doughnuts from 7 a.m. until they sell out.

