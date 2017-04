Charlize Theron talks about her epic Vin Diesel kiss on Ellen. Watch weekdays at 4:00 on NBC 12.

"Lips don't lie!"

Vin Diesel can't stop talking about his on-screen kiss with co-star Charlize Theron so she took the opportunity on Ellen to weigh in...

The 'Fate of the Furious' pairing resulted in quite the screencap! See for yourself below and watch Ellen weekdays at 4:00 on NBC 12, followed by First Coast News at 5:00.

Charlize Theron on Her Epic Vin Diesel Kiss

© 2017 WTLV-TV