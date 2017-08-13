Bruno Mars donates $1 Million to Flint

last night... Bruno was performing at the Palace of Auburn Hills during his 24Karat Magic World Tour.

he told the audience that he and tour promoter Live Nation are redirecting 1 million dollars from the concert to help with the Flint Water Crisis.

back In 2014, Flint switched water sources and failed to add corrosion-reducing phosphates, allowing lead from old pipes to leach into the water.

Mars says in a statement that "as people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again."

His latest album, "24Karat Magic," recently achieved double platinum status.

