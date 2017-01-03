WTLV
AGT Auditions in Jacksonville

Try out for 'America's Got Talent!' Join them at Prime Osborn Convention Center, Saturday, January 7th.

Trent Gilbreath, WTLV 5:17 PM. EST January 03, 2017

Calling all talented artists on the First Coast!

'America's Got Talent' is coming to Jacksonville for an open call audition.

Do you have a wild talent you think should be featured on Season 12?

Join us for AGT Auditions at Prime Osborn Convention Center, Saturday, January 7th.

Contestants should starting lining up at 6:00am on Saturday and be sure to register beforehand for more info: http://www.americasgottalentauditions.com/


