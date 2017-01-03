AGT Auditions in Jacksonville

AGT Auditions are coming to Jacksonville Saturday, January 7th! Do you have what it takes?

Calling all talented artists on the First Coast!

'America's Got Talent' is coming to Jacksonville for an open call audition.

Do you have a wild talent you think should be featured on Season 12?

Join us for AGT Auditions at Prime Osborn Convention Center, Saturday, January 7th.

Contestants should starting lining up at 6:00am on Saturday and be sure to register beforehand for more info: http://www.americasgottalentauditions.com/