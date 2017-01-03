AGT Auditions in Jacksonville

Calling all talented artists on the First Coast!
'America's Got Talent' is coming to Jacksonville for an open call audition.
Do you have a wild talent you think should be featured on Season 12?
Join us for AGT Auditions at Prime Osborn Convention Center, Saturday, January 7th.
Contestants should starting lining up at 6:00am on Saturday and be sure to register beforehand for more info: http://www.americasgottalentauditions.com/
