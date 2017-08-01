5 ways to spoil your girlfriend on National Girlfriend Day

WASHINGTON DC - In the words of the great Queen B, "Who runs the world? Girls."

But that doesn't mean you can't take some time to spoil your girlfriend!

It's National Girlfriends Day a.k.a celebrate your girlfriend today or you might be getting the silent treatment!

Here are our top five ideas for you last minute celebrators!

1. Sandwich making is for everyone! Put your chef skills to the test and pack a picnic for you and your girl to eat as you gaze into each other's eyes and enjoy the scenery on the National Mall's many lawns. Just beware of all the jealous girls that will wish they were your girlfriend!

2. Tourists can be super annoying- especially when you are a DC resident pro, but on National Girlfriends Day, don't let that get you down! Risk the tennis shoe wearing, awkward tan bearing, picture taking crowds and watch the sun go down over the Potomac at the Jefferson Memorial.

3. We can feel your anti-shopping headache coming on already! Take your girl window shopping in Old Town Alexandria! We know the word shopping is taboo to some of you, but no need to fear! The romantic walk by the waterfront and good conversation will be enough for your girl.

4. National Girlfriends Day, doesn't mean you boys can't have some fun too! Take your babe to Georgetown Cupcakes and fill that sweet tooth after a long day of work!

5. If all of these are sounding too complicated, then we have one more idea for you. Post an Instagram of your girl! We know that sounds easy, but we also know that will make your girls day! Cheesy acts of love can go a long way!

We hope you have a great date night, and don't worry! We will let you know when it's National Boyfriend Day!

© 2017 WUSA-TV