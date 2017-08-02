2 local moms compete in international CrossFit games in Wisconsin

Local moms heading to Wisconsin to compete in an international crossfit games.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two local moms are vying to become the world's top contenders when it comes to CrossFit. Both of them are going to be competing in Crucible CrossFit, an international competition in Wisconsin.

"It's a dream come true," said Jenna Larson, a strong mother of two. She said she never imagined she'd be competing four years ago when she first started CrossFit, let alone train next to Jen Hauser. Hauser is another local mom competing in the international competition for the third time.

"There's a lot of excitement, a lot of pressure," Hauser said.

It's also a lot of work at Crucible CrossFit to qualify for the CrossFit games where only a select number of athletes make it this far.

"It's tough, it's a sacrifice," Larson said.

Both athletes credit their coach, Lance Scott for getting them this far.

"It's a really big deal, sort of a pinnacle for coaches to get an athlete to that point," Scott said. "The goal is to make it there, to be there and then once you get there, just do the best you can."

Both moms told us no matter the outcome, they will be happy about one thing: "We actually just realized we're five years apart, so we'll never be in the same age group, so it's a good thing," Larson laughed.

