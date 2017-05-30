'World of Dance' premiere feat. J. Lo

J. Lo shows us the world's best dancers in 'World of Dance' on NBC 12.

Gimme a beat!

The world's best dancers get a stage... in NBC's new reality competition 'World of Dance' from executive producer Jennifer Lopez.

The most elite dancers will compete for a $1 million dollar prize, showcasing their talents across from judges Derek Hough (of 'Dancing with the Stars' fame), Ne-Yo, Jenna Dewan Tatum, and J. Lo herself.

Preview tonight's summer series premiere below and watch live at 10:00 on NBC 12, followed by First Coast News at 11:00.

World of Dance Judges

Performance from The Kinjaz

