'Will You Perry Me?' with Katy Perry

She's fresh off a short hiatus with a new album and look!

Singer/songwriter Katy Perry stops by Ellen and talks about what she's been up to since she took some time off from performing.

Ellen also tries to find out if Perry will be joining ABC's reboot of 'American Idol' as a judge.

Watch the pop star play a friendly dating game of 'Will You Perry Me?' below and see the interview in full at 4:00 on NBC 12, followed by First Coast News at 5:00.

'Will You Perry Me?' with Katy Perry

© 2017 WTLV-TV