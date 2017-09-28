'Will & Grace' returns after more than a decade

It's the highly anticipated return so many have been waiting for!
Jack, Karen, Will, and Grace are back on the peacock network, 11 years after they went off the air.
The groundbreaking show changed the Must See TV landscape, ever since its premiere in 1998.
Now, after a highly successful YouTube video pre-election, the iconic characters are returning to NBC.
Preview the 'Will & Grace' premiere below and watch Thursday nights at 9:00 on NBC 12.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs