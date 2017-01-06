Who will win a Golden Globe — and who should?

20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
Will win/should win: La La Land
Deadpool's appearance here gives the ceremony some novelty, and if this was "best coming-of-age '80s Irish musical," Sing Street would rule the category. Instead, expect the vaunted La La Land to sing and dance the night away with a new trophy.
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Should win: Colin Farrell
Most of the heavyweights are in the drama category so Gosling should have a clear path hoofing it to victory as La La Land's romantically crabby jazz man. Worth consideration, on other hand, is the quirky nuance Farrell exhibits in the The Lobster as a man doomed to life as a crustacean if he doesn't find love in 45 days.
Actress, comedy or musical
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Will win/should win: Emma Stone
The category runs the gamut of young talent and veteran thespians, with Steinfeld standing toe to toe with legends like Bening and Streep. The head of this class? Stone, whose aspiring actress finding love in La La Land gives the Hollywood musical its heart, soul and even a literal showstopper.
Supporting actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Will win/should win: Mahershala Ali
Bridges' High Water Texas Ranger is a hoot and Patel's Lion journey is a weepy one, but this is Ali's Globe to lose. While only in a third of Moonlight, he showcases skill and artistry as a kindhearted drug dealer who becomes a father figure for an outcast boy.
Supporting actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Will win/should win: Viola Davis
It's the most talent-packed category of them all — as well as the most diverse. All five actresses are knockouts playing parents in a variety of emotional circumstances, personal and professional, but Davis is next level as a 1950s mom who lives a calm home life until raging against patriarchal repression.
