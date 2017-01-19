THE GOLDBERGS - "Han Ukkah Solo" - After finding out there is only going to be one Hanukkah song in the holiday pageant, Beverly convinces Erica to create the perfect song to bring some excitement to the holiday. Erica sees her shot to break into the music business, while Barry does his best to prove he too can be a hit maker with music. Meanwhile, Adam's childlike wonder with movies and entertainment is called into question when things he loved as a child aren't as good as he remembers, on "The Goldbergs," airing WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Ron Tom) WENDI MCLENDON-COVEY, HAYLEY ORRANTIA (Photo: Ron Tom, © 2016 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All rights reserved.)

Did you grow up in the 80s? 'The Golbergs' takes you back to a childhood you'll never forget...

Wendi McLendon-Covey, the mom in the ABC hit, stops by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to talk about her role, based on a real-life person.

Watch what she had to say about the wacky character and watch Kimmel weeknights on ABC 25, following First Coast News at 11:00.

Wendi McLendon-Covey on The Goldbergs

(© 2017 WTLV)