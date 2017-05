Watch the 'Will & Grace' return trailer, coming back to NBC this fall.

It's one of the biggest reunions returning to network TV!

Groundbreaking comedy 'Will & Grace' is coming back to NBC this fall for a special 12-episode order.

The series will return to its 'Must See TV' roots, anchoring a comedy block starting at 8:00.

Watch the first official trailer below and share with your W&G-loving friends.

© 2017 WTLV-TV