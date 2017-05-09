Watch 'The Voice' top 10 perform

'The Voice' Top 10 took the stage and put it all on the table.
Now that the remaining artists performed, only seven will be saved tonight.
Re-watch a few - and a bonus performance from coach Blake Shelton - and tell us your team in the comments.
Watch the elimination live at 8:00 on NBC 12 and tweet us @FCN2go when you do.
Aliyah Moulden - Top 10: "Jealous"
Chris Blue - Top 10: "24K Magic"
Lauren Duski - Top 10: "Tell Me Why"
Blake Shelton: “Every Time I Hear That Song”
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs