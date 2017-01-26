Watch: 'Scandal' premiere preview

'Scandal' premieres tonight at 9:00 on ABC 25, as the TGIT lineup returns with all new back to back episodes.

They're finally BACK!

Olivia Pope and her gang of Gladiators return to ABC 25 in tonight's season premiere.

One of the biggest reveals we've been waiting for...? Who is the new President?!

As Bellamy Young (aka former First Lady/presidential nominee Mellie Grant) revealed on 'Live with Kelly!', we'll get that answer within the first ten minutes of the premiere.

The season premiere kicks off on Election Night, includes a house explosion, and so much more. So buckle up, Gladiators... and join us tonight at 9:00 on ABC 25, followed by an all new 'How to Get Away with Murder.'

Will Mellie become president?!! @bellamyyoung #scandal A video posted by LIVE with Kelly (@livekelly) on Jan 24, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

