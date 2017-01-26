WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Watch: 'Scandal' premiere preview

The new season of 'Scandal' premieres TONIGHT at 9:00 on ABC 25.

Trent Gilbreath, WTLV 10:35 AM. EST January 26, 2017

They're finally BACK!

Olivia Pope and her gang of Gladiators return to ABC 25 in tonight's season premiere.

One of the biggest reveals we've been waiting for...? Who is the new President?!

As Bellamy Young (aka former First Lady/presidential nominee Mellie Grant) revealed on 'Live with Kelly!', we'll get that answer within the first ten minutes of the premiere.

The season premiere kicks off on Election Night, includes a house explosion, and so much more. So buckle up, Gladiators... and join us tonight at 9:00 on ABC 25, followed by an all new 'How to Get Away with Murder.'

Don't forget to grab your popcorn and tweet @FCN2go during the show with hashtag #TGIT.

 

Will Mellie become president?!! @bellamyyoung #scandal

A video posted by LIVE with Kelly (@livekelly) on

(© 2017 WTLV)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories