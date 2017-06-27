WATCH: Leaked AGT audition

AGT making more dreams come true!
15-year-old Henry Richardson, an aspiring magician, tells the 'America's Got Talent' judges how the show inspired him to get into magic.
Then he wows them with a couple incredible card tricks.
Preview his audition below and enjoy a digital exclusive of contestant Evie Clair.
Watch AGT Tuesday nights at 8:00 on NBC 12, followed by World of Dance, and First Coast News at 11:00.
Tweet @FCN2go with hashtag #AGT when you watch live!
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs