Budweiser is known for being America's most popular beer and Super Bowl commercials. Besides seeing Bud Light at every get together, whenever the brewing giant releases a commercial for the Super Bowl - everyone talks about it.

Who could forget a couple years ago when the 'Puppy Love' commercial came out (see below)? Or even back in the '90s when the famous frogs pieced together the words 'Bud,' 'Why,' 'Zer.' Their commercials range from heart-melting to hilarious.

We want to know what's the First Coast's favorite Super Bowl ad by Anheuser-Busch InBev, so we've selected ten of the most iconic and famous commercials the company has aired. At the bottom of this post, there's a poll - leave your vote below! And enjoy these great commercials:

Dog Sitter - 2011

Football - 1996

Secret fridge - 2006

Lost dog - 2015

Referee - 2003

Bud Bowl I - 1989

Rex's Worst Day - 2000

Puppy love - 2014

Budweiser frogs - 1995

Copier salesman - 1997

