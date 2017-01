Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon brings back his Donald Trump impression after POTUS' first week in office.

Take a spin on the country's future!

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon brought back his Donald Trump impression just in time to mock the President's first week in office.

Watch him debut a new 'game' below and catch The Tonight Show, weeknights on NBC 12 following First Coast News at 11:00.

Trump Unveils Huge Wheel of Decisions

