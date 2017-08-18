Top SNL alums stop by Weekend Update

Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers returned to SNL to play presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. (Photo: NBC)

Too much material to wait until fall!

'Saturday Night Live' brought back their Weekend Update sketch for a special summer edition that kicked off last week.

Hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che moderate the faux newscast and welcome fellow SNL cast members to the anchor desk.

Following President Trump's tweets after the events in Charlottesville and regarding Confederate monuments, alums Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers all returned.

University of Virginia graduate Tina Fey alum reacts to President Trump's Charlottesville tweets. (Photo: NBC)

The three are famously known for their own Weekend Update hosting, and now late night turns on NBC. Fey skewered President Trump for his response to Charlottesville and featured a new form of protest -- 'sheet caking'.

Watch both sketches below

Washington and Jefferson on Being Compared to Robert E. Lee - SNL

Tina Fey on Protesting After Charlottesville - SNL

