Tim Tebow surprises inspirational fan with prom dance

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0677 -- Pictured: (l-r) Athlete Tim Tebow during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on May 17, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC) (Photo: NBC, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

This is just the sweetest.

Former NFL player and current minor league baseballer Tim Tebow stopped by The Tonight Show and had a special surprise in store for an audience member.

The Jacksonville native's charity The Tim Tebow Foundation hosts an annual prom for kids with special needs, here on the First Coast and around the world.

One of those prom guests reached out to Tebow to be her date. Miss Judy Adams instead got a special dance on a national stage.

Grab the tissues and watch below.

'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' airs weeknights on NBC 12, following First Coast News at 11:00.

Tim Tebow Surprises Inspirational Fan Judy with Prom Dance

