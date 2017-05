'This Is Us' viewers look back on season one

Bring on the laughs and even more tears!

NBC's breakout hit 'This Is Us' returns in the fall and die-hard viewers are begging for more.

Watch them reflect on how much season one meant to them... from NBC's Upfronts below.

'This Is Us' will move to Thursday nights at 9:00 this fall on NBC 12.

© 2017 WTLV-TV