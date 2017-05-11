'The Catch' season finale and TGIT previews

Preview TGIT and 'The Catch' season finale on ABC 25.

Buckle up, Gladiators...

The TGIT lineup knows how to put you on a emotional rollercoaster like no other.

Expect three new episodes tonight of Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, and ending with the season finale of 'The Catch'.

Preview all of the twisty drama below and watch starting at 8:00 on ABC 25.

Tweet @FCN2go when you watch live and stay up for First Coast News at 11:00.

Grey's Anatomy at 8p

Scandal at 9p

The Catch season finale at 10p

