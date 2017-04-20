'The Blacklist' two-hour return

'The Blacklist' returns tonight at 9:00 with a special two-hour event on NBC 12.

Red and the gang are back! And his reckoning is near...

'The Blacklist' returns tonight with a special two-hour event on NBC 12.

After weeks of hunting for Dembe, Red and the task force finally get a lead on his whereabouts.

Find a full preview above and watch 'The Blacklist' starting at 9:00 on NBC 12, followed by First Coast News at 11:00. Tweet @FCN2go when you watch live with hashtag #TheBlacklist.

© 2017 WTLV-TV