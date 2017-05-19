'The Bachelorette' is BACK Monday nights on ABC 25.

She's backkk and this time going for the gold! Ring, that is...

Rachel Lindsay, a favorite from Nick Viall's season, is returning as 'The Bachelorette' Monday.

Also returning -- the contestant you loved to hate, Corinne Olympios, in the season premiere.

Preview the premiere below, scan through her eligible bachelors, and watch at 9:00 Monday night following the 'Dancing with the Stars' finals.

© 2017 WTLV-TV