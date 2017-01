THE BACHELOR - "Episode 2102" - As Nick continues his search for love with the 22 remaining beautiful bachelorettes, Liz is particularly anxious: she is keeping a tumultuous secret about her romantic past with the Bachelor. Twelve other women are excited to dress up for their own wedding photo shoot with their "groom," Nick. Danielle M. snags the first one-on-one date of the season, as the couple helicopter to a steamy hot tub aboard a yacht. Six women get to act out a dramatic and sometimes funny "break-up" with Nick at Los Angeles' Museum of Broken Relationships, but it is the weight of Liz's sexy secret that throws everything into disarray. Will one night of passion in the past derail Nick's chances at a happily ever after from the start? Find out on "The Bachelor," MONDAY, JANUARY 9 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on the ABC Television Network. (Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images) NICK VIALL, CORINNE (Photo: Rick Rowell, 2016 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.)

Corinne gets cornered!

It got REAL on last week's ep of 'The Bachelor' when drama queen Corinne got confronted by her housemates.

Recap the moment below and tell us who you think will go all the way. Will Corinne get ousted this week?

The Ladies Confront Corinne - The Bachelor

