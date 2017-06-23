'What Would You Do?' returns

ABC begs the question 'What Would You Do?' tonight at 9:00 on ABC 25. (Photo: ABC)

What would YOU do?

It's a question ABC's John Quinones has been asking for years and it's not always met with the best response.

Hidden cameras take a look inside staged situations with real-life reactions -- bringing up issues of race, status, sexual identity, religion, and more.

Preview tonight's season premiere below and watch 'What Would You Do' Friday nights at 9:00 on ABC 25, followed by '20/20' and First Coast News at 11:00.

Supermodel Ashley Graham

WWYD Premiere Preview

© 2017 WTLV-TV