'What Would You Do?' returns

What would YOU do?
It's a question ABC's John Quinones has been asking for years and it's not always met with the best response.
Hidden cameras take a look inside staged situations with real-life reactions -- bringing up issues of race, status, sexual identity, religion, and more.
Preview tonight's season premiere below and watch 'What Would You Do' Friday nights at 9:00 on ABC 25, followed by '20/20' and First Coast News at 11:00.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs